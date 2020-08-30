LUCAS, NANCY

LUCAS, Mrs. Nancy Chittum, 83, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Nancy was born on January 11, 1937, in Collierstown, Va., to the late Herbert and Frances Chittum. After graduating from Effinger High School in Collierstown, Nancy attended Madison College before marrying her childhood sweetheart, Howard Chapman Lucas. She and Howard lived in many locations across Virginia, following Howard's career with the Virginia State Police, cherishing friends made in each location. Nancy's love of music led her to serve as her church's pianist and organist, and teach piano in her home to students in each place she lived. Nancy enjoyed working as Library Secretary at Leesville Road Elementary School in Lynchburg, Virginia for 23 years until her retirement in 1993. Nancy considered Lynchburg her home, having resided there for 43 years, until moving to Richmond to be closer to her children. Nancy was devoted to her family. Predeceased by her husband, Nancy leaves behind three children, Howard Chapman (Chappy) Lucas Jr. and wife, Suzanne, of Manakin-Sabot, Va., Patricia Lucas (Patty) McKenney and husband, David, of Richmond and Catherine (Cathy) Lucas and husband, Ken Bell, of Chesapeake; and seven cherished grandchildren, Ashley Lucas Belanger and husband, Ryan, of Denver, Colo., Morgan McKenney Black and husband, Will, of Cleveland, Ohio, Camden and Emma McKenney of Richmond and Shannon, Brandon and Nathan Bell of Chesapeake. Also surviving Nancy are her brother, Herbert Chittum and wife, Nancy, of Mechanicsville; brothers/sisters-in-law, Eugene Lucas of Galveston, Texas, Norma Lucas Hill of Blacksburg, Peggy Lucas Nickels and husband, Henry, of Tazewell, Joe Lucas and wife, Wanda, of Blacksburg and Harriet Lucas Albert and husband, Jerry, of Blacksburg; as well as her lifelong best friend and first cousin, Carrie Chittum of Salem; and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews. The family extends special thanks to Latoya Wiley for her seven years of kindness and care to Nancy. Memorial services will be held once COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, Va. 24502; Collierstown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 31 Church Drive, Lexington, Va. 24450; the Virginia State Police Association or similar charity or educational organization.