LUCK, Cecil E., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Luck and Virginia Luck Singleton; two brothers, Marvin and Jimmy; and a sister, Margaret Edwards. Cecil is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Martha Ann Luck; a daughter, Debbie Drinkwater (Larry); granddaughters, Lindsey Hoke (Nathan) and Christin Bledsoe (Jason); a great-granddaughter, McKenzie; two brothers, Billy (Debbie) and Wayne (Pearl); and a sister, Louise Davis (Ray). The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. A light reception will be held after the interment in the funeral home lounge.

