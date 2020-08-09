LUMPKIN, JAMES

LUMPKIN, The Hon. James Michael, was born on March 12, 1928, and died peacefully on August 5, 2020. His wife of 53 years, Jean Foster Lumpkin, predeceased him on April 23, 2020. Jim was also predeceased by his father and mother, Edward Semple Lumpkin Jr. and Mary Kelliher Lumpkin; and by his siblings, Julia Helen Lumpkin, Edward Benedict Lumpkin, John Thomas Lumpkin and Robert Joseph Lumpkin. He is survived by his son, Edward Benedict Lumpkin; daughter-in-law, Erin Tilley Lumpkin; and grandchildren, Sallie Bryan and Edward Benedict Jr., all of Richmond. Jim was a lifelong Richmond resident, grew up on the North Side and attended John Marshall High School and the University of Richmond, where he played "a little baseball." After serving in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948, including time stationed in Japan, he attended the University of Virginia on the G.I. Bill. Jim graduated from T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond in 1952 and served as Assistant Secretary of the Virginia ABC Board from 1952 to 1958. He then entered private law practice in Richmond until being appointed as a judge of the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond in 1970. Jim retired from the Circuit Court bench in 1992 and served as a substitute judge until 1998. In his retirement, Jim was active with the Virginia War Memorial, Meals on Wheels and the Bill Dudley Scholarship Foundation. He was a devoted fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and UVA Athletics. The family extends its gratitude to all of Jim's caregivers at St. Mary's Woods, Home Instead Senior Care and At Home Health & Hospice Care. In light of the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date, but you may share a memory now at www.blileys.com. If inclined, a memorial gift may be made to Children's Home Society of Virginia, 4200 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230, chsva.org, or to any of the charitable organizations mentioned above.View online memorial
