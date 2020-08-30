LYNCH, Paul Montgomery, of Glen Allen, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a courageous, 25-year battle with Parkinson's disease, he is at peace. Paul met this disease without complaint or self-pity. He was born in Brodnax, Va., on July 10, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Pearl Lynch; and two brothers, Charles and Ricky Lynch. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carroll Roberts Lynch; son, Christopher M. Lynch; very special daughter-in-law, Kimberly Lynch; siblings, Carla Alligood, Frieda Gebe, Patsi Kennedy and Howard L. Lynch; sister-in-law, Ann Roberts House (Larry); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Paul retired after a 35-year career with VDOT, where he enjoyed the friendship of many co-workers through the years. He also served with the Virginia National Guard. Very dear to his heart were the homeless people and stray animals, he would always help both. The family would like to thank the staff of At Home Care Hospice and to Carmene, Wanda and Travis for their love and attention to Paul. Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in his memory may consider the Salvation Army, SPCA, Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice. Lotta years Bubba...you will be missed, love ya. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
