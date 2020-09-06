LYNN, Helen Osborne, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, who passed away on June 4, 2014. They had celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Maude Osborne; her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Benjamin Bernowsky; her brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Genevieve Osborne; and her beloved daughter, Debbie Nussman. She is survived by her loving children, Shannon Lynn-Frizzell (Chris), C. Preston Lynn Jr. (Valerie), all of North Chesterfield, Va. "My mother was the most wonderful and greatest Mom a son could ever have. I'll miss you Mama so very much, each and every day until I see you again. I love you Mama always and forever." Also survived by her niece, J. Terry Osborne of King William, Va.; and her nephew, Danny Osborne of Meridian, Idaho. She had many dear friends whom she cherished and kept in touch. Helen was deeply loved by her family and friends. We will miss her very, very much. Helen retired from A. H. Robins Pharmaceutical Co. and said many times it was one of the greatest joys of her life. She would often say "it is the greatest company on earth to have worked for and I love all the employees." After graduating from John Marshall High School, (she didn't like to say how long ago), she was still meeting with her classmates for lunch every quarter at the Pickadilly Cafeteria. After they closed, they started meeting at Nick's Roman Terrace. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. If desired, donations may be sent to Helen's church, Westover Hills United Methodist Church, 1705 Westover Hills Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23225 or Susan G. Komen, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, Texas 75265.