MACK, Deacon Donald, departed this life July 22, 2020. Donald leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Yvonne; two devoted daughters, LaVonne and LaTasha; and one devoted granddaughter, Sydne'; two sisters, Velma and Rose; and one brother, O'Neil; two sisters-in-law, Jackie and Elaine Mitchell; many nieces, nephews, neighbors; and dear friends, including two best friends, Andre (Connie) Wilson and Elder William (Jackie) Mickey. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the family's request, services are private.View online memorial
