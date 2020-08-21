MADISON, Lewis Clyde Jr., 91, passed away peacefully August 18, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He was born January 6, 1929, in Richmond and was the son of Lewis Clyde Madison Sr. and Allene Madison Hardwick. Lewis spent his first 69 years in Richmond, where he met and married Kathryn Edgerton Madison. They would have been married 60 years in November. Lewis graduated from the University of Richmond in 1951. He served in the United States Naval Reserve for five years, until he joined WRVA Radio Station in 1957. He had a long 33-year career at the radio station and during this time, he met his beloved Kathryn. They had one son, James Lewis Madison in 1968. The Madison family are members of Derbyshire Baptist Church in Richmond, where Lewis served proudly as a Deacon and Sunday School Director. In 1990, Lewis and Kathryn retired to Clarksville, Va. Those who knew Lewis will remember him for his amazing sense of humor and quick wit. He loved telling stories about old times and his many fishing trips. He knew no stranger and could strike up a conversation anywhere he went. Up until his last precious days, his smile and jokes would be remembered by anyone whose lives he touched. Lewis loved donating his time to his community. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Fraternity, where he served as the Worshipful Master of the Glen Allen Masonic Lodge in 1968 and 1969. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club and many other community service groups along the way. He is survived by his son, James Lewis Madison and wife, Dondi Madison; four grandchildren, Shelby Madison, Lindsey Madison, Brandon Wyatt, Bradley Wyatt; sister-in-law, Patricia Ryan and her husband, Chuck; numerous nieces and nephews; along with devoted friends, Larry Willis, Beverly Hite, plus many more. He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis Clyde Madison and Allene Madison Hardwick; and his wife, Kathryn. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sunrise Assisted Living Community and Comfort Keepers in Richmond, Virginia, for all of their support. A celebration of Lewis's life will be held at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home at noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020. His celebration will be live streamed on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lake Country SPCA or your local animal shelter on behalf of Lewis. He and Kathryn both adored every one of their pets, many being rescues. Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.