MAHAFFEY, Francis DeLorme "Dee" Sr., 72, of Woodford, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Fredericksburg. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he had a career in retail flooring, working first as a boy at the family-owned Munford's Do It Yourself Store in Charleston, S.C., and retiring from Richmond Decorating Center. Dee was an avid waterfowl hunter and enjoyed training retrievers and participating in field trials. Dee and Andrea were longtime members of Round Oak Baptist Church in Corbin, Virginia, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and assistant treasurer. Dee once remarked that finding Round Oak by accident was the best discovery of his life. Survivors include his wife, Andrea Mahaffey; two children, Francis DeLorme Mahaffey Jr. and Rachel Mahaffey Shannon; his son-in-law, Jason Shannon; two sisters, Jessie M. Sessions and Elizabeth M. Keller (Jim); two brothers, David E. Mahaffey Jr. (Pam) and James L. Mahaffey; and 10 grandchildren, Seth, Grace, Hope, Elijah, Jordan, Moses, Isaiah, Abigail, Lily and Noah Shannon. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Watch the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hughes Home, Inc. at 100 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, Va 22401 or Samaritan's Purse International Relief (samaritanspurse.org). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning