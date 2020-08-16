MAHMOOD, Katherine M., 80, of Richmond, died August 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard N. Mahmood. Surviving are her daughter, Nataki M. Petty (Troy); two sons, Ahmed Mahmood (Katie) and Howard Mahmood (Chantell); five grandchildren, sisters and brothers, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, August 17, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, at Riverview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
