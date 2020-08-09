MAIN, Flo Darles Sr., "Dobbie," 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
