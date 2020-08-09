MAIN, FLO

MAIN, Flo Darles Sr., "Dobbie," 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

