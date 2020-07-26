MARCIANTE, Sebastian James, 87, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the widower of Betty Ann Marciante. Sebastian is survived by his brother, Salvatore Marciante; best friend and confidant, Hattie Garrison; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Sebastian served the Veterans Hospital in New York for over 40 years of service, was a member of the 6th Senior Citizen Police Academy Class of 2001 with Henrico County Police. His funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. Interment will be in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, N.Y., at a later date.View online memorial
