MARSH, DIANE, DDS

MARSH, Diane Elaine Harris, DDS, concluded her remarkable life journey on September 1, 2020, surrounded by the family that loved her more than words can reflect. A brilliant artist, musician, photographer and caregiver, Diane committed more than 30 years to a highly successful, community-centered dental practice that built on the legacy of her father, a physician who had served the same Church Hill neighborhood in prior generations. To do this, she penetrated the barriers of race and gender that had hidden medical service as a viable career option for many that came before her, becoming one of the first women and first African-Americans to practice dentistry in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She would later teach some of the very students she inspired to enter the field as an instructor at the Medical College of Virginia once it realized the benefits of integration. While this was her primary career, it was hardly her sole talent. She was a gifted sculptor, a talented pianist and incredibly creative behind the lens of a camera. Her community service was often invisible but deeply impactful, lifting the lives of the residents of the neighborhood in which she spent her entire life. She completed her graduate studies at Howard University and undergraduate work with honors at Virginia Union University, where she met the love of her life, Henry L. Marsh III. Her tireless dedication and support of his civil rights odyssey was by his own admission fundamental to the exceptional success he experienced in legal and political life, and as such she touched thousands of lives in the region and nationally. Their story persisted for 58 years. Her other loves included music, nature, children and travel. Perhaps her greatest gift was as mother, as she lovingly raised three children, Nadine, Sonya and Dwayne, who can never repay the incredible inspiration she provides to this day. To a person, anyone who had the privilege to spend real time with Diane was struck by her grace, dignity, elegance, humility, compassion and beauty. Her strength of character and devotion to family was unmatched, and elevated everyone whose life she touched. She is survived by her husband, three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom draw solace from knowing what she gave them they will resonate within forever. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A proper celebration of her incredible life will be announced when a proper celebration can safely take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Children's Home Society of Virginia, the Richmond-based nonprofit that daughter, Nadine runs with the same compassion that was core to Diane's values as wife, mother and community leader.