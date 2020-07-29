MARTIN, Bobby R., of Cypress Point, Surry, Va., passed away May 4, 2020. Service will be held at Claremont Baptist Church, at 10 a.m. on August 1. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Surry, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Claremont Baptist Church..View online memorial
Tags
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
-
Tonight: George Floyd's family in Richmond to launch 'George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project' at Robert E. Lee statue