MARTIN, Evelyn Ruth, age 93, of Goochland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Grace Strack (Sterling) and Ann Strack (Pete); her grandchildren, Eddie and Brianne, Rudy and Shannon, Bruce and Jamie and Matt and Lorrie; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Emma, Harper, Kaiden, Aaron, Carly, Rylee, Weldon, Levi and new baby, Stetson; sisters, Mildred, Josephine and Cathy; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Max. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Martin; and her sister, Mildred Parker. The family will receive friend 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel, where funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning
-
Monument Avenue residents refile lawsuit challenging removal of Lee statue