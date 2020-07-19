MARTIN, Gaynette Williams, 78, departed this life on July 16, 2020, after a two year battle with a rare skin cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick D. Martin Jr.; and her parents, William Douglas Williams and Catherine Carr Williams. She is survived by her children, Robert Martin and Susan Martin Nichols (Jeff); brothers, Bill Williams and Godfrey Williams; grandchildren, Hunter and Julia Nichols; and her beloved calico, Phoebe. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and caregiver. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Mount Vernon Memorial Park.View online memorial
