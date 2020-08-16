MARTIN, John Allen "Jam," 85, died peacefully on July 25, 2020, in Fountain Valley California. One of four children of Upton and Marian Martin, he was born in Martinsburg, W.Va., on August 4, 1935. In 1939, the family moved to Richmond, Va., where Jam lived for over 35 years before moving to several other states, ultimately settling in California where he remained until his death. While serving in the U.S. Air Force in the '50s and stationed in England, he met Pamela Shipley who would become his wife of 62 years. Pam preceded him in death this past January. He is survived by his son, Paul S. Martin of Richmond; and daughter, Janice of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and grandchildren, Jennifer and Jeffery. Siblings include two sisters, Hirst Rush (Jo), her husband, Bob, of Virginia Beach and Lelia C. Frame (Bess), her husband, Melvin, of Hanover County; and one brother, Upton S. Martin (Charlie), his wife, Ann, of Ashland. Following graduation from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU), Jam went to work for Virginia School Equipment Co. and later Virco Manufacturing Corporation, where he worked for many years before beginning his own business, Turnkey Office Furnishings, Inc. Jam had a joy for life and loved the ocean. He and Pam learned to scuba dive, joined a sailing club and enjoyed exploring the world both on and under the sea. An avid tennis player, following retirement, he and Pam played weekly games with friends. Their ashes will be spread upon the ocean they so love.
MARTIN, JOHN
