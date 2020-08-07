MARTIN, Sara "Marie," of Richmond, Va. After 92 years, Mom left this Earthly world to walk with Jesus. She rejoins her husband, William Clarence Martin; and so many who have gone before her. She is survived by her children, Jean (Chris), Joan (Tom) and Joyce (Donnie); grandchildren, Emily, Shannon and Marley; great-grandson, Elijah; and sister, Kathleen. Mom was raised at the Oxford Home for Children in N.C., of which she was very proud. She was a long-distance telephone operator before becoming a mom. Mom was a member of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church and later, Friendship Baptist Church. She loved to be outside, working in her yard and was a very independent lady. The good Lord will have his hands full with mom, but we know she rests in his care, Godspeed. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
