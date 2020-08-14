MASON, BERNICE

MASON, Mrs. Bernice Virginia Jones, (b. June 7, 1927) departed this life Saturday morning, August 8, 2020. On August 4, 1950, she married the late William Thomas Mason of South Chesterfield, Virginia. Mrs. Mason is survived by her daughter, Marion Mason Ivey (804-349-8802); two grandchildren, Monica Mason Ivey, William Jaymes Ivey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family invites you to attend her memorial service on Sunday, August 16, 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BERNICE MASON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.