MASON, Earl Paul, 74, of McKenney, passed away in his sister's home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Earl and Gertrude Krause Mason. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Wray; brother, Ralph Mason (Wilma); many nieces and nephews; and two special cousins, Teresa Fish and Edward Epps Poole. He was a graduate of Sunnyside McKenney High School and a faithful member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church cemetery, 20600 Boydton Plank Rd., McKenney, Va. 23872. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
