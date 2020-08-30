MASON, Melanie Ann, age 56, of Midlothian, Va., passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., daughter of Theodore (Ted) and Linda Shaver. The family moved to Indianapolis, where Melanie attended and graduated from Indiana University and later received her master's degree in Organizational Behavior from Johns-Hopkins University. Her career in Richmond included Capital One and Impact Makers. Melanie and her husband Kevin shared 15 years of marriage. She was forever an optimist, able to see the best in everyone, loved animals and had a soft heart for those with significant needs. She had many longtime friends throughout the U.S. and Europe with whom she regularly kept in touch. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Mason; mother, Linda Shaver; brother, Matt Shaver (Karen); stepsons, Kenneth Mason (Katrina), Wes Mason; nieces, Madeline and Grace Shaver; nephew, Hayden Shaver; and her faithful rescue dog, Dallas. A celebration of Melanie's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, at Wachovia Farm, 667 Petersburg Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite "No Kill" animal shelter and/or the American Cancer Society.
