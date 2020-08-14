MAST, Emma "Marie," 77, of Amelia, born August 3, 1943, entered into rest on August 13, 2020. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Sadie Mast; sister, Leona Mast, all of Amelia. Marie is survived by six brothers and seven sisters: Jean (Kenneth) Hooley of Kingston, Ohio, Roy (Esta) Mast of Chihuahua, Mexico, James (Eunice) Mast of Valley, Wash., Miriam Mast, Marvin (Martha) Mast, Vernon (Phyllis) Mast, all of Amelia, Fem (Kenneth - deceased) Weaver of Rutherfordton, N.C., Carol Mast, Esther (John) Miller, all of Amelia, Joseph (Arlene) Mast of Kenbridge, Judith (David) Weaver of Victoria, Stephen (Phyllis) Mast, Naomi (Nelson) Swartzentruber, all of Kenbridge. Visitation will be at the Pilgrim Mennonite Church, Amelia, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and where services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment church cemetery. Marie with her sister, Miriam owned Sunset View Home for over 30 years. Then until 2017 they owned and operated Countryside Shoppe. In 2017 she was diagnosed with cancer which she bravely fought for 3 1/2 years. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
