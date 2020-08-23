MATEYKA, Sara Davis, 45, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, following a courageous battle with leukemia. Sara was an amazing mother, sister and daughter and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, James L. Davis; and is survived by her mother, Barbara Reed Davis; son, Jordan; and her siblings, nieces, nephews and many great friends. Sara's service will be Saturday, August 29, at 12 p.m. at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. Interment will follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. To offer online condolences please go to hdoliver.com.View online memorial
