MATHEWS, JAMES

MATHEWS, James "Jimmy," 68, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise Mathews; siblings, Donald Mathews, Peggy Bowles; and niece, Melissa Testerman. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Bruce Mathews (Mallieu), Debbie Moore (John), Paul Mathews, Sally Longest (Mark); as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

