MATTHEWS, Bobby Vance, 58, of Ballsville, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, after a short illness. The youngest of eight children, Bobby was born on April 10, 1962, at Farmville Hospital, to Georgianne and Bruce Matthews Sr. He graduated from Powhatan High School and in 1990, teamed with his brother, George, to form Matthews Brothers, Inc., a custom home construction company. He was a master carpenter, building scores of homes with his brother across central Virginia for almost three decades. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, as much for the friendly competition and being with friends and family as for the hunt itself. He loved his family and was a friend to many. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Sr.; and his beloved mother, Georgianne. Left to share his memory are his seven siblings, Bruce (Shane), Rick (Sarah), George (Rene), Jack (Tonda), Liz Gulick (David), Terri Rexroad (Steve) and Carolyn Forrester (Tim); 19 nieces and nephews and a large extended family, former co-workers and friends. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring of 2021 and will be announced at a later time. If so moved, please consider making a donation in Bobby's name to Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30309. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…