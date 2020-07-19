MATTHEWS, STERLING

MATTHEWS, Sterling, age 78, of Richmond, departed this life July 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son, Deacon Sterling E. Matthews. He is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Matthews; two daughters, Cynthia R. Folsom (Lacy) and Pamela Y. Purcell (Anthony); six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother, Waverly Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one devoted daughter-in-law, Alice Matthews; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Dr. Alonza Lawrence officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STERLING MATTHEWS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.