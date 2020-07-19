MAUNEY, Dale Barnes, died peacefully on July 15, 2020. Born in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on December 30, 1939, Dale grew up on her father's farm, surrounded by multiple generations of loving family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Denice Wesley Barnes; her mother, Annie Bates Sheffield; and stepmother, Annie Hall Abernathy. For decades, with compassion and generosity, Dale cared for elderly aunts and uncles and they too are remembered with love. Dale is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Mauney; her treasured daughters, Marsha (John Dotson), Ginger (Conrad Brain), Tish (Mark Talley) and Dona (John Stuart). Adding joy to her life, Dale's grandchildren, Maggie and Zan Stuart and Kimber Brain will all dearly miss their Gummee. Dr. Patricia Monge-Meberg has provided Dale with dedicated, compassionate care for which the entire family is grateful. Dale's love of craftsmanship and beauty found a natural outlet in a passion for antiques. She became a respected antique dealer and a consummate collector. A love of cooking, animals, tennis and most of all, family, was at the core of Dale's life. If a life well lived can be found in the love you leave behind, Dale lived in an extraordinary life. Forging deep, lasting friendships, and raising her daughters to celebrate the beauty found in the detritus of life, Dale created a wonderful life for herself and all those around her. A memorial service celebrating Dale's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, in Richmond. During this time, it is required that all guests wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Private funeral services will be held at an appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond SPCA, www.richmondspca.org or Richardson's Rescue, www.richardsonsrescuerva.orgView online memorial
