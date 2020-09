Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MAYO, Vivian E., 88, of Southampton County, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home in Goochland, Va. She leaves to cherish her memory Francine, Ebony and Emoni Cooley. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Interment, Gilfield Baptist Church cemetery, 9040 Doles Rd., Ivor, Va. 23866.