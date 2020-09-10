McCABE, MARY "BETTY"

McCABE, Mary Elizabeth "Betty," 92, died peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Collins McCabe; her daughters, Jeanne and Janet; and her brother, Robert. Betty was born on February 6, 1928, in Iowa, to Horace Hite Richart and Mabel Claire Pierce. The family settled in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Betty graduated from Deer Park High School as class valedictorian and was voted best-dressed. She earned her RN through the Cadet Nurse Corps program at The Jewish Hospital and quickly became a Head Nurse. In 1952, Betty moved to Virginia and met Collins on a blind date at Tantilla Gardens. They married in St. Bridget Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. in 1953 and raised seven children, all graduates of St. Bridget School. Betty was a woman of faith and a natural child psychologist who handled the demands of her young brood with finesse and bowls of popcorn. She instilled curiosity with the books that she and her children selected after bike rides to the local bookmobile. She canned vegetables from Collins' garden and prepared fish caught on vacations along the Potomac. Betty used her extensive sewing and tailoring skills to create stylish clothing for her four daughters, and prepared after-school snacks of fresh baked cake and milk for her boys and girls. Betty instilled a joy for nature and animals by pointing out birds and wildlife that ventured near the home, and completed the family with cats, dogs and other pets. Betty is survived by sons, John (Karen), Kevin and Kurt; daughters, Claire and Carol Deirdre Turner (Sonny); brother, David (Lola); and sister-in-law, Wilma; also her much-loved nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a niece and numerous nephews. Viewing and visitation was held Wednesday, September 9, 5 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel. Funeral at St. Bridget Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Thursday, September 10, at 10 a.m. Interment, Westhampton Memorial Park 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Woody-Parham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.