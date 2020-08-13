McCANTS, Donald Glenn Jr., died Friday, August 7, 2020, in his home in the Bellevue neighborhood of Richmond at the age of 54, after a long illness. Don was born and raised in Lynchburg, Virginia. He graduated from E. C. Glass High School in 1984 and Virginia Commonwealth University with a BFA in Communication Arts and Design in 1991. Don went on to a career in the fields of graphic design, corporate communications and website development, working for such companies as Franklin Street Communications, CarMax and UNOS and becoming a respected and familiar face among Richmond's creative community. Don was a loving and supportive husband and father and a loyal and generous friend. Don had a voracious interest in a wide variety of subjects which he avidly pursued with his children, including comic books, anime, gaming, foreign films, the visual arts and far eastern culture, particularly the art of Kendo which he studied for many years. He loved Halloween, handing out candy and watching spooky old movies. Don became an expert on any subject that sparked his interest and would not rest until he learned everything about it and passed that knowledge on to others. He was everyone's greatest champion and always made sure people knew they were more than they thought they were. He believed in a better world and had so much left to share. We are all diminished by his passing. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly; children, Mac and Aster; brother, Matt; sister, Glenna; and parents, Donald Glenn Sr. and Jacqueline. Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial ceremony at this time. A celebration of Don's life may be planned at a later date, conditions permitting. Meanwhile, the family is putting together a memorial blog at https://donmccantsmemorial.wordpress.com/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230 or online at www.bsvaf.org/areasofneed/cullather.View online memorial
