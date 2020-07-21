McCARTHY, James M., 79, of Chesterfield, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Margie; three daughters, Erin McCarthy-Wolfe (Eric), Amy Porter and Jamie Probst (Lee); five grandchildren, Ian (Tatyana), Peyton, Britney, Morgan and Taylor; and many other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be begin at 4 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
