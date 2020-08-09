McCARTY, James M. The soul of James M. McCarty "Jim" left his body on July 27, 2020, to rejoin the universe and bring eternal joy to all. Jim is survived by his wife, Nelly; and their two cats, Woody and Backstrom; along with his mother, Betye Reynolds McCarty; uncle, Dick Jones; sister, Elise Pailthorpe (Jon); brother, Matt McCarty (Lauren); nephews and nieces, Evelyn, Carter, Izzy and Ozzy; father, Charles McCarty Jr. (Rosemary); and a host of loving cousins, extended family and friends. After graduating from Douglas Freeman High School, Jim went on to study history, philosophy and religion at VCU. Jim was a historian, thinker and idealist. After VCU, he graduated from New England Culinary Institute. Jim's creativity, passion and attention to detail were expressed through many means, most significantly through his cooking. Throughout his 39-year restaurant career, Jim was the chef at multiple successful restaurants, including The White Dog, which was his favorite. He finished his professional career at Mosaic Restaurant. During that long career, his pride and joy was Nana's Homemades, the small business he started and ran for 11 years. Music was Jim's great love, and his soul brimmed with joy whenever he listened to YES, Van Morrison and Jerry Douglas, just to name a few. He adored hiking, camping, nature and especially The Grand Canyon, a place that brought peace to Jim's soul. Jim was an extraordinary man who touched many lives in many special ways. His smile, wit, intelligence, political ideals, laughter, love of kitties and warm presence will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 21, 2020, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Jim's Celebration of Life will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend or are uncomfortable due to the current health pandemic. As Jim would say, "Safety knows no quitting time." Livestream may be viewed at www.reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Diabetes Association.View online memorial
