McCORMICK, Marvin "Mack" Carlyle, 75, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord August 8, 2020. Born in Mercer County, West Virginia, the son of the late William and Lura Call McCormick. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Bill McCormick, Lucille, Audrey, Betty and Wanda. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Lynn Church McCormick; daughter, Carrie Lynn (Justin) Hicks; grandson, Peyton Aaron Hicks; sister, Shirley Bowman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin graduated from Graham High School and joined the U.S. Air Force serving in Vietnam. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed hunting (Five Forks Hunting Club) and fishing. He was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church serving as chairman of the building and grounds. He also enjoyed helping anyone and traveling with his close friends. He loved the Lord, his family and spending time with his grandson. We would like to express our gratitude to the VCU doctors and loving nurses. Due to COVID restrictions, private services will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated in his name to Oak Grove Baptist Church, Building and Grounds, http://www.oakgrovebc.net/ or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/.View online memorial
