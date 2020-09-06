McDANIEL, Nancy Harry, 74, passed away August 25, 2020. She was a resident of Brighter Living in Hopewell, Va. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne McDaniel; former husband, Lewis Harry Sr.; and a daughter, Donna Harry Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Howard (Bruce); two sons, David Harry (Juanita) and Bubba Harry (Tina); son-in-law, Robert Bryant; brother-in-law, Charles Esque; along with nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all of her loving caregivers. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Society. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.