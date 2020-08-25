McDONALD, John David, of North Chesterfield, passed away August 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and eight sisters. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte; two daughters, Carol Marable (Buddy) and Brenda Sutherland (Mike); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. John was an Army veteran and retired from Reynolds Metals printing and had a passion for family, friends and dancing. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 10230 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112, where he attended.
McDONALD, JOHN
