McELLIGOTT, Michael Sean, 50, of San Francisco, passed away August 30, 2020. Michael was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Brett Marlowe. He is survived by partner, Danielle Engelman; his mother, Diane Kriegman Clausson (Daniel); his father, James P. McElligott (Trina); his brother, Andrew D. McElligott (Kelly); his stepbrother, Mathew C. Marlowe (Sally Lim); stepsister, Rebecca Ann St. Mary (Scott); and Michael's many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. Michael graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and James Madison University, where he was a creative force on the university's radio station, WXJM. In his early twenties, Michael moved to San Francisco, a city he loved and which loved him. Michael followed his passion for creativity as a writer, technologist, theater artist and producer. Michael worked in technology in a wide range of marketing, technical and product roles, with both startups and tech giants, launching products for both consumers and enterprises. Michael helped start the online radio station, Radio Valencia, and was a blogger for publications including the arts magazine Hi Fructose and internet culture site, Laughing Squid. Over the years, Michael hosted and co-produced The Tentacle Sessions and Conversations at the Interval, featuring writers, artists and scientists from San Francisco and around the country. A year ago, Michael was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. Michael continued his life's work with positive energy and good humor, but despite excellent care at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, Michael's tumor returned and ended a brilliant and loving life. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to the charity of your choice or to UCSF Brain Tumor Center, 400 Parnassus Ave., 8th Floor, San Francisco, Calif. 94143-0350.