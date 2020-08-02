McELMURRAY, Elizabeth "Betsy" Jones, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Richmond, Virginia, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on July 22, 2020. Her loving husband, Stephen; and children, Robert, Andrew and Madison, were by her side; as was her sister, Caroline; and brother, Neal. A professional educator and pianist, she viewed her roles as wife, mother, daughter, sister and "MeMaw" to her five grandchildren as her most important. She took pride in her family, whom she loved deeply. Betsy was born in Dallas, Texas, to Neal T. and Betty Adams Jones. Although she left Texas following college, it never left her. Betsy, an accomplished musician, credited her love of music and skills on the keyboard to her beloved mother who enrolled her in piano lessons at age five. This early musical training and her formal studies gave her the skill set to serve as a church pianist in churches in Texas, Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana. A savvy business woman, she started an Itinerant Children's Pre-school Music business. Known to her students as "Miss Betsy," she instilled in her students the love of music. Betsy's formal education was at Baylor University, Waco, Texas, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. A career educator, she was employed in the public school systems of Falls Church, Virginia, Fairfax County, Virginia and Henrico County, Virginia. She also worked with Head-Start and Child Help USA. Betsy was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family and friends. A cancer and stroke survivor, she was a courageous warrior that faced adversity with a positive attitude and boundless optimism. She gave graciously, shared unselfishly and loved completely. She was a follower of Christ, a woman of deep faith and a member of Southeast Christian Church Louisville. There is no doubt that she is now watching from above those whom she loved with a spirit shining brightly for eternity. Betsy is survived by her husband, R. Stephen McElmurray of Louisville; her sons, Robert McElmurray (Jessica) of Tampa, Florida and Andrew McElmurray (Lindsay) of Louisville; and daughter, Madison Gamble (Nathaniel) of Greenville, South Carolina; four grandsons and one granddaughter; her father, Dr. Neal T. Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina; brothers, Neal T. Jones Jr. (Virginia) and Jeffery D. Jones (Candyce) of Austin, Texas; and sister, Caroline A. Ford (Kevin) of Charlotte, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her mother, Betty Adams Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Elizabeth Jones McElmurray Memorial Fund. Donations will be used for a specific purpose, dedicated to children's music education and summer music camps for children. The Elizabeth Jones McElmurray Memorial Fund, c/o The Gayton Kirk Presbyterian Church, Post Office Box 29635, Henrico, Virginia 23242. To donate online to the "Elizabeth Jones McElmurray Memorial Fund," please visit betsymcelmurray.com. There will be a private funeral service and a service to celebrate her life set for a future date consistent with COVID-19 restrictions.View online memorial
