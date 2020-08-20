McEVOY, Marcia G., 78, of Chattanooga, Tenn., died on Friday, August 14, 2020. A native of Richmond, Va., Marcia started her career after graduating from Averett College as a medical secretary for the Medical College of Virginia. Later, she pursued her passion for nursing earning her BSN at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and then earned her MSHA at the College of St. Francis. For the next 35 years, Marcia worked at Erlanger Hospital. She started in the Neuro step-down unit and then moved to the Neuro ICU for several years. After her time as a floor nurse, Marcia transitioned to Risk Management Nurse for over two decades as well as an electronic medical records specialist before retiring to spend time with her family. A nurse caring for Marcia in her final days wondered how many patients she saved and how many families she helped and comforted throughout her career. She was a passionate, professional nurse who was naturally selfless, especially in her work, but also in every other aspect of her life. Marcia enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Although she loved her time spent in Ireland and Austria with her husband (Richard) and friends, Marcia was a beach person at heart. Whether it was Virginia Beach, Fort Lauderdale or Pensacola, she preferred to be in the sand next to the surf. During retirement, Magra (as she was known to her family) cherished time spent with family and her tight knit group of friends. She loved her grandchildren most, followed closely by her dinners and parties at her friends' houses. Most importantly, Magra was an incredible mother and grandmother. She was always there to support, comfort and love her family and friends no matter the circumstances. Most people will remember Marcia for her fiery independence yet caring nature. She was a member of the St. Jude Catholic Church. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Gemmill; her loving husband of 44 years, Richard C. McEvoy Sr.; her brothers, George Gemmill and Rod Gemmill; and her sister, Joanne Rhone. She is survived by her children, Ricky McEvoy and Beth Foster; her grandchildren, Clay McEvoy, Virginia McEvoy and Ryan Foster; her sister-in-law, Anne McEvoy (Richmond, Va.); her aunt, Helen Maitland (Gettysburg); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends on Wednesday, August 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, Hixson. They will have private funeral services with interment at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. Arrangements are under the care of the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.