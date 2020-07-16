McFADDEN, James Wilbur, 85, of North Charleston, S.C., departed this life on July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina McFadden; and son, Kenneth A. McFadden. He is survived by his children, Helen, James A. and Samuel McFadden and Cheryl Edwards (John); nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Amanda McFadden; two aunts, Clemetine McFadden and Celestine Wilson; two brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law; nephew, Allen McFadden; great-niece, Cassandra McFadden; two devoted cousins, Arthur Cooper and Darlene McFadden; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va., where a private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
