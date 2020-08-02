McFADDEN, Virginia, 78, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Edna Ellison; son, John McFadden; granddaughter, Molly McFadden; grandson, Tommy McFadden; sisters, Loretta, Madeline, Susie, Becky and Beth. Virginia was preceded in death by her father, John Howard McNeer; and husband, Robert Miller McFadden III. Family and her close friends are invited to Bermuda Memorial Park on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. for her graveside service. In lieu of flowers, Virginia requested that memorial contributions be made to Richmond Animal League at inmemof.org/virginia-mcfadden.View online memorial
