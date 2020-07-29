McGANN, Travis

McGANN, Travis, 38, of Sandston, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan and was an employee of McGann's Pest Control. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia McGann; and grandparents, Azalea and Jay McGann and Selma Pinchefsky. Travis is survived by his father, Pat McGann (Kitty); spouse, Myra; son, Micah; brothers, Daniel and Larry; uncles and aunt, Terry, Kathy, Larry and Chris; and his pet dogs, Cooley and Sandy. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will held Friday, July 31, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

