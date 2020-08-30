McGAUGHY, Page Cook Axson, daughter of the late Maude Moseley Cook and James Bryan Cook, passed away on August 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her former husbands, Peter Madison Axson Jr., John Bell McGaughy and Dr. Odilon Presley Delcambre; two brothers, James Bryan Cook Jr. and William Manning Cook. She was born December 5, 1925, in LaCrosse, Mecklenburg County, Virginia, and was a 1943 graduate of Thomas Dale High School, Chester, Virginia. In 1946, she graduated from Longwood College, where she was a member of Pi Kappa Sigma Sorority. She earned a master's degree in education from Old Dominion University in 1977. She was a teacher in the Chesapeake Public School system, including the Chesapeake Demonstration School, retiring in 1981. She and her late husband, John Bell McGaughy, established The Cook-Axson-McGaughy Scholarship, an endowed scholarship fund aiding students attending Longwood University from Mecklenburg County, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia and a scholarship: The McGaughy Professional Development Center. She received the 2006 Longwood University Distinguished Alumni Service Award and The McGaughy Lifetime Loyalty Alumni Award, class of 1946, for continuous support and philanthropic service from Longwood University in 2016. The Maugans Alumni Center Library at Longwood University is named The Page Cook Axson McGaughy '46 Library. She also served as President of the Alumni Association from 1989 to '91 and was a member of the Longwood Foundation Board of Directors 1992 to '95. Mrs. McGaughy loved Longwood. She was a member of the Portsmouth Service League and headed a fund raiser in 1962 which was used for the project of establishing the Portsmouth Naval Museum. The museum was the harbinger of restoration and development of the City's waterfront property. She also served as Regent of the Fort Nelson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as being a member of The National Society of Colonial Dames of America and The Jamestowne Society. Mrs. McGaughy was a parishioner, former vestry and choir member of the Church of the Good Shepherd; and, former member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Churchland, Va. She is survived by her children, Katherine Axson Keel of Chase City, Va., Peter Madison Axson III and wife, Joy, of Chesapeake, Va., Elizabeth Page Axson of Chesapeake, Va.; five grandchildren, Daniel Peter Axson and wife, Elizabeth, of Austin, Texas, Jessica Axson Heath and husband, Erik, of Berkley, Michigan, Bryan Scott Axson of Chesapeake, Va., Kathryn Page Kelly and husband, John, of Chesapeake, Va., Gregory Madison Aronson of New York City, N.Y.; a great-granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Axson; and a great-grandson, Henry James Axson of Austin, Texas; and, great-grandson, Christopher James Heath of Berkley, Michigan; her brother and sister-in-law, Walter Blackwell Cook and Grace Tumlin Cook of Clemson, S.C. A graveside service will be held September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, Va. 23435. Memorial donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia 23505 and the Longwood Scholarships, c/o Ken Perkins, Office of Advancement, Longwood University, 201 High Street, Farmville, Virginia 23901 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.