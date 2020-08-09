McGINLEY, Martha Ann, age 74, formerly of Narrows and Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully in Chilhowie, Virginia on August 4, 2020, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Robert McGinley Sr. and Sadie Lovern McGinley; as well as her brother, Charles Robert (Bob) McGinley Jr. She leaves behind her niece, Heather McGinley Wilson; nephew-in-law, Alexander Wilson; and grandnephews, Charles Wilson and Joseph Wilson. Martha Ann grew up in Narrows, Virginia, was a 1964 graduate of Narrows High School and attended Sacred Heart College in North Carolina. She lived in Richmond, Virginia, for many years working as an editor for Carter Printing and Cadmus Printing. She served as a volunteer for the Richmond Animal League and Little Sisters of the Poor. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers at Valley Healthcare in Chilhowie, Virginia, and Wythe Hospice for their devoted care. A graveside service was held Saturday, August 8, in Narrows, Virginia with Father Anthony Senyah officiating. For online condolences please visit the Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows webpage at riffefuneralservice.com. Family members ask that you honor Martha Ann's memory with acts of kindness to people, to animals and to God's creation.View online memorial
