McKENNEY, Anna Louise Nolde, 88, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Born August 18, 1931, in Richmond, Va., to Henry Adam and Mary Black Nolde, Anna was the grandchild of John Henry Nolde, who came over from Germany and started the Nolde Bakery with his four brothers in 1892. Anna was predeceased by her two sisters, Mary Nolde Foster and June Nolde Butler; and by her son, Malcolm Stuart McKenney Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Stuart McKenney Easterling (Bill) of State College, Pa. and Helen Nolde McKenney Ilnicky (Scott) of Richmond; her five adoring grandchildren, Helen and Elizabeth Easterling and Henry, Caroline and Malcolm Ilnicky; her one niece, 10 nephews and many beloved Nolde and McKenney relatives. Anna began her life on West Grace Street in the Fan, attending Bethlehem Lutheran School and later St. Catherine's School, when her family moved west to Dover Road. She graduated from Hollins College, after being stricken with polio at the start of her senior year. Anna described her months on the polio ward as one of the most transformative experiences of her life. And it led her to a lifetime of service through her volunteer work for the March of Dimes, the William Byrd Community House and for almost three decades, the Emmaus Ministry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she served as a ray of sunshine to so many of Richmond's homeless. She connected so deeply with her homeless friends they all had a story to share and she made them all feel valued. After a satisfying career as a bridal consultant at Tiffany's Bridal Shop and later as a sales consultant at Thalhimers, Anna found that her most rewarding role was that of grandmother. "Nannie" cherished spending time with her five grandchildren, bearing witness to their lives (and on occasion, offering lessons in manners). No matter where they were, she was always "with them in spirit." Their lives will be forever enriched by her presence. Anna loved all things in nature be it finding pictures in the clouds, ambling around the natural beauty of Shrine Mont or watching the turtles at Tuckahoe Creek Park. She was proud of her Nolde family history, and kept scrapbooks of photos and articles about the Nolde Bakery. An avid reader, she especially enjoyed WWII history. She loved jigsaw puzzles, Klondike bars, maps, darning socks and sending heartfelt greeting cards. Anna had a wonderful laugh that lit up a room. Anna never met a stranger and had a treasure trove of cherished friends: from high school and college friends, to her newer (but no less cherished) friends at Lakewood, where she loved "puzzling with the girls." And to the many friends in between, whose lives she touched with her kind-hearted spirit, often those who needed some extra love or companionship in their lives. Writing to her Ugandan pen pals over many years, through her beloved St. Matthews Church, brought her tremendous joy. Although she faced many health challenges throughout her life, Anna always maintained an amazing wellspring of strength, courage, compassion and cheerfulness. She was deeply spiritual and her strong faith and desire to help those in need were constants in her life. She was a role model who truly embodied her high school motto: "What we keep we lose and only what we give remains our own." We'll miss her so and she will forever be with us in spirit. Thank you to the staff at Lakewood whom she charmed early on and to her dear friends in Building A, to Bon Secours Hospice and to her Visiting Angels. A huge thanks to friends and family who showered her with cards and calls during her illness and months of pandemic isolation. Private burial service will be with family at Hollywood Cemetery. We wish we could all gather in person to celebrate Anna's life, but please "consider yourself hugged." If so inclined, donations can be made in her memory to the Emmaus Ministry at St. Paul's or the Facial Pain Association. Please visit Blileys.com if you'd like to leave a remembrance of Anna for her family.View online memorial
