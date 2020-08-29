McLEAN, Linda Glenn, 72, departed this life August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Helen Glenn; and survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael McLean; and her sister, Martha Glenn-Ryle. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High school and attended RPI (VCU). Linda worked for Reynolds Metals in Industrial Security and Alcoa in Human Resources. Linda loved skiing and ice dancing, but her greatest love was showing and breeding Portuguese Water Dogs. She is survived by her last portie, Jake. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portuguese Water Dog Club of America Rescue, Inc., http://www.pwdcarescue.org/about-us.asp or the Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/.
