McLemore, JOHNNIE "JUNNIE BUG" SR.

McLEMORE, Johnnie "Junnie Bug" Sr., of Richmond, Va., departed this life July 28, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Ruth; two sons, Johnnie Jr. and Rashaun; granddaughter, Johnnae; two sisters, Daisey Jackson and Violet Robinson; one brother, Isaac McLemore (Carolyn); mother-in-law, Thelma Chavis; two sisters-in-law, Renee Edmonds and Sallie Banks (Rudolph); three devoted friends, Charles Anderson, Ryland Dickerson and Bill Plummer; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 and Sunday, August 2, 2020, and a PRIVATE funeral service will be Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Dale Memorial Park.

