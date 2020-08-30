McMACKLE, Carrie Virginia, 92, of Richmond, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, changed her address to Heaven on August 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion McMackle Sr.; parents, Henry and Mildred Street Sr.; brother, James White Sr.; sister, Vernelle Street; and her grandson, Joshua McMackle. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marion McMackle Jr., Marchena McMackle Gaither, Nathan McMackle and Bruce McMackle; son-in-law, George Emory Gaither III; granddaughters, Monique McMackle, Mariah McMackle and Erin Thompson; four brothers, Henry Street Jr., Edgar Street Sr. (Beverly), Stewart Street Sr. and Raymond Street Sr. (Barbara); sister, Dorothy Moore; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She had a smile that could light up a room, a heart of gold and had an unshakable faith in our Lord and Savior. Her spirit is in her Heavenly mansion prepared by Jesus, where everyday is Sunday! Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper III officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook and livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
