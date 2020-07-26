McVAY, Yula Alderman Hyland, 95, of Henrico, passed away on June 27, 2020. She was predeceased by Donald Wylie McVay Sr., her husband of 67 years, in 2015. She is survived by her children, Donald Wylie McVay Jr. (Deborah), Gordon Hyland McVay (Susan Maye) and Suzanne McVay Ridgway (Frank); grandchildren, Powell (Katie), Megan (Alex), Savannah (Bobby), Sarah (Matt) and Josh; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Paisley. Nothing brought more joy to Yula than her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately at a later time. The family extends their deepest gratitude to dear friends and neighbors at Westminster Canterbury, along with Kathi and all the dedicated staff at Westminster Canterbury for their exceptional care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, foundation.wcrichmond.org, or to Westover Hills United Methodist Church, westoverhillsumc.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
