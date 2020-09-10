MEIGHAN, Carolyn Ann Byrd, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 6, 2020, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Jerome Edward Thomas Meighan Jr.; brother, Kevin D. Byrd; parents, George and Edna (Townsend) Byrd; maternal grandparents, Vernon and Ruby Townsend; paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Bird; stepgrandmother, Estelle Bird; uncles and aunts, Herbert Townsend (Betty), Mildred T. Sandridge (Graham), Doris T. Borsum (Harry); and great-nephew, Joseph Baldwin. She is survived by her siblings, Nancy B. Ames (Bill), Rodney L. Byrd (Annette) and Rebecca E. Byrd; nieces and nephews, April Gallier (Ron), Michael Ames (Cindy), Matthew Ames, Noel Ames, Aimee Ames, Jessica Jordan (Paul), Ashby Mason, Joshua Mason (Crystal), John Kelly, Heather Mitchell (William) and Daniel Byrd; great-nieces and nephews, Caleb, Morgan, Caitie, Dylan, Cayla, Andrew, Stephan, Abigail, Colin and Ayden. Carolyn had a deep affection for her cat, Fancy. She had many passions including writing stories and poems and making jewelry. She also loved ballroom dancing and won many awards. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, September 12, at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Parrk.