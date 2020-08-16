MENEFEE, Thomas Edgar, went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 12, 2020, after a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. Though he complained that he was an old man, he was a mere 82 years young, and will be dearly missed. Tom was a graduate of John Marshall High School, where he served in the Cadet Corps. He directed the Richmond Electricians JATC and founded Master Electrical Services. Tom served as a deacon, and loved history and gardening. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Harry; and his sisters, Barbara and Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Faye; his two daughters, Terry (David) and Kimberly (Richard); his sister, Kay (Jerry); his brother, Herman; his grandchildren, Jasper, Landon and Shelby; and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service at this time. However, the family requests friends to share happy stories and memories of Tom as a way to celebrate his life. A private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tom's name to Stony Point Reformed Presbyterian Church.
