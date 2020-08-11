MENTZEL, NATALIE

MENTZEL, Natalie S., 19, of Glen Allen, became an angel on August 6, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Gennifer L. Barker; her uncle, Joey Barker; grandparents, Ricky and Lynn Disse and Julian Barker Jr.; her great-grandparents, Julian and Rose Barker; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be forever loved and missed. Ceremony will be private, for immediate family only.

