MENTZEL, Natalie S., 19, of Glen Allen, became an angel on August 6, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Gennifer L. Barker; her uncle, Joey Barker; grandparents, Ricky and Lynn Disse and Julian Barker Jr.; her great-grandparents, Julian and Rose Barker; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be forever loved and missed. Ceremony will be private, for immediate family only.View online memorial
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…